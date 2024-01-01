Australia, NZ dlrs idle in thin trade at start of 2024

SYDNEY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were idling near 5-1/2 month highs on Tuesday as their recent winning streak ran into resistance, while mixed readings on China's factory activity kept sentiment fragile.

Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at ANZ, said the surveys showed the risk of deflation has heightened in the world's second-largest economy.

"It would require a strong dose of fiscal and monetary stimulus in 2024 to break the negative spiral," added Yeung.

Down Under, data showed Australia's house prices rebounded 8% last year, but interest rate hikes and worsening affordability have somewhat slowed the pace of growth through the final months of the year.

Likewise, even though the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has sounded decidedly hawkish recently, markets are fully priced for four rate cuts next year as the economy sputters under the rate hikes. 0#RBNZWATCH

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Michael Perry)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

