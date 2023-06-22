Australia, NZ dlrs glum as global central banks go hike happy

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars looked set to break a three-week winning streak on Friday as a rash of central bank rate hikes stoked worries about global growth and undermined commodity prices.

The Aussie was flagging at $0.6760 AUD=D3, some way from its recent $0.6900 peak and down 1.7% for the week so far. Support lies at $0.6731 and $0.6693, with resistance at $0.6806.

The kiwi dollar was stuck at $0.6184 NZD=D3, having lost 0.8% for the week. Resistance lies at its recent top of $0.6247, with support at $0.6135.

Rate rises overnight in Britain, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey underlined the risk that central banks will have to tighten so much to tame stubborn inflation that it will slow the world economy sharply.

It was notable that an outsized hike from the Bank of England actually left its pound lower because investors feared a UK recession was now inevitable. Most commodity prices also eased on the rate moves, with oil the biggest loser.

Markets in turn narrowed the odds on another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in July. A quarter point hike to 4.35% is now seen as a 50-50 bet, with some chance rates could peak above 4.6%. 0#RBAWATCH

Much will depend on what data for May consumer prices shows next week, following an unwelcome upside surprise in April.

Analysts are looking for annual inflation to ease quite sharply from 6.8%, perhaps to around 6.0%, though largely because of base effects as petrol prices fell in May while surging in the same month last year.

"Accordingly, we caution not to read too much into the headline," said NAB economist Taylor Nugent. "More important for the RBA will be the details on services inflation."

In particular, the RBA is closely watching the measure of CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel which is seen as a cleaner read on service sector costs. This measure stood at 6.5% in April.

"We think a print of 6.4 y/y or above on this measure would demonstrate upside risk to the RBA's inflation forecasts," warned Nugent. "Our view remains that the RBA needs to lift rates further, and we pencil in the RBA hiking rates by 25bps in July and August, taking the cash rate to 4.6%."

