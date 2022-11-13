Australia, NZ dlrs give up China gains on Fed warning

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars on Monday gave up some recent gains from China easing its zero COVID policy, drifting lower as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation report.

The Aussie AUD=D3 slid 0.4% to $0.6678, having surged 1.3% on Friday as China eased some of its COVID rules and shortened its quarantine period. The Antipodean was up a whopping 3.6% last week, its biggest gain since mid-2020, with resistance now sitting around $0.6750.

The kiwi NZD=D3 also skidded 0.4% to $0.6094, after climbing 1.5% in the previous session to its strongest level since mid-September. Resistance now lies around $0.6150.

A modest miss on U.S. inflation on Thursday sent two-year Treasury yields 33 basis points lower for the week and the dollar down almost 4%, its fourth biggest weekly decline since the era of free-floating exchange rates began more than 50 years ago.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that the markets were well ahead of themselves on just one inflation report, adding that it would take a string of soft reports for the bank to take its foot off the brakes.

However, he did concede the Fed could now start thinking about hiking interest rates more slowly.

The U.S. dollar =USD firmed 0.2% against a basket of currencies on the hawkish comments from Waller.

Futures 0#FF: are wagering heavily on a half-point rate rise to 4.25-4.5% in December and then a couple of quarter-point moves to a peak in the 4.75-5.0% range. FEDWATCH

George Tharenou, UBS chief economist for Australia, expects the Aussie dollar, which was hammered by the dovish shift by the Reserve Bank of Australia, in contrast with central banks elsewhere, to continue trending upwards to the high 60s or even 70 cents against the U.S. dollar.

"UBS has called the bottom for the Aussie dollar .... I think with a positive risk environment, equities bouncing off their lows and Fed's pivot, the Aussie dollar's direction is looking up, with the key concern still being China."

Tharenou still expects the RBA to raise its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.1% at its December policy meeting.

Markets were even pricing in a slightly greater risk than before - with a probability now of 43% - that the RBA might hold steady at 2.85% in December. 0#RBAWATCH

Yields on Australian three-year bonds AU3YT=RR jumped 9 basis points to 3.263%, tracking moves in their U.S. counterparts on comments from Waller. They fell to the lowest since mid-August on Friday.

Yields on ten-year bonds AU10YT=RR rose by 10 basis points on Monday to 3.753%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu)

