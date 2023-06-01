Australia, NZ dlrs find support with better China data, Fed-pausing bets

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Reuters (June 1) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars found a floor on Thursday after plumbing multi-month lows, helped by better China factory data, hopes the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes and relief that the U.S. debt ceiling deal has passed the House.

The Aussie AUD=D3 steadied at $0.6516, moving away from a 6-1/2 month low of $0.6459 hit just on Wednesday. After plunging 1.7% last month, the currency now faces resistance at the 10-day moving average of $0.6555.

The kiwi NZD=D3 was hanging at $0.6012, also just a little higher than a six-month trough of $0.5986 hit in the previous session. It tumbled 2.7% last month.

Helping sentiment stabilise a little was a private survey out on Thursday showing that factory activity in China returned to expansion in May, counter to expectations for a continued contraction.

That contrasted with the official survey showing economic activity worsened, which sent the Aussie sharply lower in the previous session.

A divided House of Representatives passed a bill to suspend the U.S.'s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling - and avert a catastrophic default - with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans, stoking optimism that it can move through the Senate before the weekend.

The U.S. dollar =USD also retreated from a two-week top against its major peers as markets swung back to price in a pause from the Fed later this month, after Fed officials including the vice chair-designate pointed towards a rate hike "skip" in June.

"Recent Fed communications suggest that the Committee is quite split," said analysts at Barclays in a note, adding that they expect the Fed to deliver two additional quarter-point hikes in coming months.

"We think any view about the timing of these hikes will be a close call and will likely be heavily dependent, in part, on Friday's employment report."

Local data showed Australian business investment rose to a seven-year high in the first quarter, suggesting some positive contribution to the first-quarter GDP growth.

Markets wager Australia's current cash rate of 3.85% is certain to reach 4.1% by August and there is a higher risk that the RBA could surprise with a quarter-point hike as soon as next week. 0#RBAWATCH

Australian bonds took a battering in May, with three-year yields AU3YT=RR up 34 basis points to 3.41% and ten-year yields <AU10YT=RR> rising 22 bps to 3.65%.

