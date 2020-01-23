Australia, NZ dlrs find mixed fortunes as rate outlooks shift

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar looked to be heading for a fourth straight week of losses on Friday as the China virus dominated headlines, though the New Zealand dollar got a late lift from inflation data that just topped expectations.

The Aussie was pinned at $0.6845 AUD=D3 to be down 0.4% on the week so far. It had got as high as $0.6879 on Thursday after local jobs figures beat forecasts, but ran into resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6880.

It now risks testing support around the recent $0.6827 low.

The kiwi dollar rallied to $0.6616 NZD=D3 on the inflation report, taking it away from a $0.6581 trough and leaving it all but flat on the week.

Consumer prices in New Zealand rose 0.5% in the December quarter, pipping forecasts of 0.4% thanks mainly to higher transport and travel costs.

The annual pace edged up to 1.9% and close to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) objective of 2%, further undermining the case for a cut in interest rates.

"The strong rise in headline inflation should be enough to prevent the RBNZ cutting rates in February," said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.

"And given that we now expect a strengthening in economic activity to keep inflation close to target, we think the RBNZ’s easing cycle is over."

The market had already reached much the same conclusion, pricing in just a 5% chance of an easing in February and just a 25% probability of a cut for the entire year. RBNZWATCH

Investors have also been reconsidering the risk of an easing from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its meeting on Feb. 4, following a second month of upbeat job figures.

The dip in unemployment to a nine-month low of 5.1% was likely enough to delay a cut, said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

"It is sufficiently strong a signal for the Board, which has emphasised the labour market as a key policy driver, to opt for a deferment of the rate cut process pending further information," said Evans.

Instead, he now thinks the RBA will cut by a quarter point to 0.5% in April, followed by another move to 0.25% in August.

"With this delay in the easing process our forecast for the AUD to fall to $.6600 by March has been revised with the AUD holding around $0.6800 by March, subsequent to falling to $0.66 in the June quarter," he added.

The futures market 0#YIB: currently implies only a 16% chance of a cut in February, rising to 52% by April. A move is fully priced in by July.

Australian government bond futures were still holding solid gains for the week as investors hedged the economic risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The three-year bond contract YTTc1 was up 3 ticks on the week at 99.270, while the 10-year contract YTCc1 was ahead by 10 ticks at 98.9050.

