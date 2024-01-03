Australia, NZ dlrs extend losing streak as US$ rebounds in new year

SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars extended their losing streak on Thursday as a bout of selling in markets in the new year and a slight pushback against U.S. rate cut expectations underpinned the greenback.

The Aussie AUD=D3 was sagging at $0.6722, having dropped 0.4% overnight to as far as $0.6703, a two-week trough. The currency is down for the fifth straight day, with resistance around the 10-day moving average of $0.6795.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was languishing at $0.6240, also the lowest level in two weeks, after a 0.1% decline overnight. It is down 1.2% this year, with resistance lying around $0.6296.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said they do not believe the Fed would start lowering rates as soon as March.

"We think it will take until June for a data-dependent Fed to have clear and convincing evidence inflation will return to the 2% target, and therefore begin cutting rates," they said in a note to clients.

In the meantime, data released so far in the new year suggest the U.S. labour market has continued to cool, with job openings falling for the third straight month. The all-important non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday.

Down Under, theeconomic calendaris empty until next week with the release of retail sales and monthly inflation report for November.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will meet on Feb. 6, with the market overwhelmingly betting on an extended pause in policy. 0#RBAWATCH

