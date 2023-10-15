Australia, NZ dlrs edge off lows but plenty of hurdles ahead

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Monday as global markets stabilised somewhat in the face of geopolitical risk, though there are plenty of domestic hurdles ahead this week from economic data and central bank events.

The Aussie firmed 0.2% to $0.6309 AUD=D3, but was still uncomfortably close its recent 11-month low of $0.6286. A break of that chart support could unleash a retreat toward the 2022 trough of $0.6170.

The kiwi dollar added 0.3% to $0.5904 NZD=D3, moving away from last week's low of $0.5885. It faces resistance around $0.5930, with major support at $0.5860.

New Zealand inflation figures due on Tuesday could make or break the case for another hike in interest rates. Consumer prices are forecast to have risen a steep 2.0% in the third quarter, which would see annual inflation slow just a tick to 5.9%.

Domestic, or non-tradable, inflation is seen easing to around 6.2% and will be key for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

"A print below 6.2% will likely weaken the view that interest rates may need to rise again," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank. "Equally, a higher outcome extends the RBNZ's already long road back to 2% and strengthens the risk of a hike."

"A prolonged on-hold stance would seem the appropriate approach, going forward."

Markets imply about a 30% chance of a rise in the 5.5% cash rate in November, with the RBNZ then not meeting until late February. 0#RBNZWATCH

Across the Tasman, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release minutes of its October meeting on Tuesday, providing more detail on why it held rates steady at 4.1% for a fourth straight month.

They should also show whether the board discussed accelerating the sale of its government bond holdings as a form of quantitative tightening, though officials have since said they have no plans at the moment to do so.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock speaks on Wednesday, ahead of jobs data for September due on Thursday. Analysts are generally expecting a rise of about 20,000 jobs with the unemployment rate holding at 3.7%.

"We expect the September data to show a 30,000 pace of employment gains that is about enough to absorb rapidly increasing labour supply," said analysts at NAB.

They believe Australia's third-quarter inflation figures due on Oct. 25 will show a high enough reading for core inflation to prompt the RBA to hike at its next board meeting on Nov. 7.

Markets are not so sure and imply only around a 23% chance of a quarter-point rate increase to 4.35%. 0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jamie Freed)

