Australia, NZ dlrs draw support from strong domestic data

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered a hawkish outlook on its policy, though upbeat data at home helped keep both in sight of recent highs.

The Aussie edged down to $0.6842 AUD=D3 and away from the three-month top of $0.6893 hit on Tuesday. It was still 0.7% higher for the week so far and aiming to test the 200-day moving average at $0.6900.

The kiwi dollar was a shade softer at $0.6445 NZD=D3, but within striking distance of its recent six-month top of $0.6513.

They took an added knock when Chinese data on retail sales and industrial output badly missed forecasts, though investors are looking forward to a recovery now that pandemic restrictions are being eased.

The domestic news was brighter with Australian employment jumping a surprisingly strong 64,000 in November, while the jobless rate held at a 48-year low of 3.4%.

Those gains came despite the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) being well along in its most aggressive tightening campaign in modern history, having raised rates by 300 basis points since May.

"Some indicators of labour demand are off their highs, but overall are still consistent with a very tight labour market and firms continuing to have difficulty finding suitable staff to fill vacant positions," said Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB.

"The data confirm it is too early for the RBA to consider pausing the hike cycle and NAB expects it to raise rates by 25bp in February and March to take the cash rate to 3.6%."

Markets reacted by pricing in the risk of three more hikes and lifted the expected peak for rates to around 3.71%. 0#RBAWATCH

Over in New Zealand, the economy grew by a resounding 2.0% in the third quarter when analysts had looked for a 0.9% increase. Tourism, construction and exports all added to growth, overwhelming a dip in household consumption.

That led investors to narrow the odds on another super-sized rate hike of 75 basis points when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) next meets in February. 0#RBNZWATCH

Two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= duly jumped 16 basis points to 5.31% as the market priced in a likely peak for cash rates of 5.50%, from the current 4.25%.

"The GDP report was incredibly strong and we expect the RBNZ to deliver a 75bps hike in February," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank. "But an exceptionally aggressive RBNZ means a recession is an inevitable outcome."

