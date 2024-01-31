Australia, NZ dlrs back in familiar range after choppy response to Fed

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back to their familiar ranges on Thursday after a choppy response to pushback from the Federal Reserve on a March cut, but traders stuck to bets for sizeable cuts in U.S. rates later in the year.

The Aussie AUD=D3 was trading at $0.6565, back in the range of $0.6550 to $0.6620 that it has been for the past two weeks. It eased 0.5% overnight to as low as $0.6551, pressured by a buoyant dollar as risk assets were sold off on dimmed prospects of a March cut in the United States.

The kiwi dollar NZD=D3 was 0.1% higher at $0.6125, having also dipped 0.3% overnight. It hit a two-week high of $0.6173 a day earlier, helped by a still hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand. It is now back within the range of $0.6088 and $0.6150.

"While the March meeting is not completely discarded as a platform for the Fed's first rate cut, Chair Powell all but closed the door to that possibility today," said analysts at TD Securities.

"We think USD rallies will be quickly faded, especially if the data validates the disinflation narrative ahead of the next meeting," they said in a note to clients.

Local government bonds tracked Treasuries higher. Three-year Australian yields AU3YT=RR slipped 5 basis points to 3.559%, the lowest since early June, while ten-year yields AU10YT=RR eased 3 bps to 3.9350%.

