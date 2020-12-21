Australia Nov retail sales surge - ABS preliminary data

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales soared 7% in November from the month before, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, led by pre-Christmas shopping in a sign fourth-quarter economic growth will rebound strongly.

Annual turnover jumped 13.2%, led by the country's second-most populous state of Victoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported.

Tuesday's solid figures suggest the A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy is ending 2020 with surprising momentum and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) could be stronger than expected, economists said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expects annual GDP to shrink 4% this year though the data suggests a much smaller contraction.

The ABS will release its final estimate on Jan. 11.

By industry, household goods led the rises while clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, department stores, and cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services also saw significant gains, the data showed.

Economists cautioned a fresh wave of coronavirus infections in the most populous state of New South Wales could cast a pall over the Christmas holiday period.

A gauge of consumer confidence fell 2% last week, a weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan survey showed on Tuesday, hurt by Sydney’s spike in COVID-19 cases which has hit inter-state holiday plans of thousands of people.

"The emergence of a major COVID-19 cluster in Sydney has dampened consumers’ otherwise positive sentiment," said David Plank, head of Australian economics for ANZ.

"The lockdown of the suburbs around Sydney’s northern

beaches and the state border closures have reminded people that material downside risks remain," Plank added.

In Sydney, confidence was down 5.3% in its sharpest weekly drop since July, the weekly data showed.

($1 = 1.3214 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.