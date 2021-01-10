Australia Nov retail sales jump 7.1%

Australian retail sales jumped 7.1% in November as shoppers were lured by pre-Christmas sales with the second-most populous state of Victoria emerging out of its lengthy lockdown.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales in Victoria rose 22.4% from October as Melbourne retail stores were able to trade for a full month. Excluding Victoria, turnover rose 2.6%.

