Australia No.3 bank reaches union deal that lets staff work from home

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB) NAB.AX, the country's No.3 lender, reached a deal that lets employees work from home, a union representing staff said on Friday, one of the first in the world to give legal protection for remote work.

As part of a broader deal that guarantees pay rises for 80% of the bank's 32,000 staff, NAB must show "support of and encouragement of working from home arrangements" with limitations on the grounds for the employer to refuse a request, according to the Finance Sector Union (FSU).

Some of Australia's biggest companies, including NAB's larger rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) CBA.AX, have set minimum office attendance requirements but the country's capital city office vacancies remain around one-sixth, far higher than pre-pandemic levels.

NAB was not immediately available for comment.

The deal comes after the FSU took CBA, the country's biggest bank which has 49,000 staff, to the industrial regulator this week over a directive to return to the office 50% of the time.

In its complaint to the Fair Work Commission, the union said CBA's return-to-office directive would force staff to spend more money on commuting and child care and lose two to three hours a day travelling to and from work.

CBA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

In the U.S., employees of retail giant Amazon.com AMZN.Ofailed in a class action lawsuit against the company that requested it reimburse expenses related to working from home after it ordered a return to the office.

In Australia, the federal government agency that sets public sector wages agreed this week to a union request for uncapped days spent working from home.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((byron.kaye@thomsonreuters.com; +612 9171 7541; @byronkaye;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.