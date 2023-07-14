Australia No.3 bank clinches union deal for staff to work from home

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB) NAB.AX, the No.3 lender, reached a deal that lets employees work from home, a union said on Friday, one of the world's first to give private-sector staff legal protection for remote work.

As part of a broader deal that guarantees pay rises for 80% of the bank's 32,000 staff, NAB must show "support of and encouragement of working from home arrangements" with limitations on the grounds for the employer to refuse a request, according to the Finance Sector Union (FSU).

The deal breaks new ground in a global standoff between corporations and their staff since bosses started calling an end to home-working arrangements that were precipitated by COVID-19. This week the Australian federal body that sets public sector wages also agreed to a union request for uncapped work from home days.

Some of Australia's biggest companies, including NAB and larger rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) CBA.AX, have set minimum office attendance requirements. But the country's capital city office vacancies remain around one-sixth, far higher than pre-pandemic levels, amid entrenched resistence.

A NAB spokesperson said the deal reflected the bank's guidelines since 2021 of at least two or three days a week in the office but highlighted "the option for colleagues to apply for flexible working arrangements" as defined in the country's workplace laws.

In its complaint to the Fair Work Commission, the union said CBA's return-to-office directive would force staff to spend more money on commuting and child care and lose two to three hours a day travelling to and from work.

CBA did not respond to a request for comment.

No. 2 bank Westpac WBC.AX and the FSU are currently negotiating a new enterprise deal which includes the question of whether to allow work from home, the union said.

