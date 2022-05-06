World Markets
BIOX

Australia, New Zealand approve sale and use of Argentine GMO wheat

Contributor
Nicolas Misculin Reuters
Published

Australia and New Zealand have approved the sale and use of foods that contain so-called HB4 wheat, a genetically modified (GMO) variety developed by Argentine firm Bioceres to withstand droughts and herbicides, the firm said on Friday.

BUENOS AIRES, May 6 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand have approved the sale and use of foods that contain so-called HB4 wheat, a genetically modified (GMO) variety developed by Argentine firm Bioceres BIOX.BA to withstand droughts and herbicides, the firm said on Friday.

Argentina, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, was the first country to approve GMO wheat in 2020, followed by Brazil in 2021, a trend that could continue if global supply is further constrained by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today we are happy to announce that Australia has approved HB4® Wheat, tolerant to water stress. This is a huge step forward," Bioceres said on Twitter.

The South American nation produced a record 21.8 million tonnes of wheat in the 2021/22 season, although a slight decrease in output is expected during the next season due to unfavorable weather.

Argentina, also a leading exporter of soybeans and corn, has pioneered the use of GMO grains for those crops.

So-called GMO or transgenic crops include genetic modifications created by adding genes from unrelated species.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sandra Maler)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIOX

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular