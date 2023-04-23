Australia needs to quickly make green energy policy response -Fortescue

News & Insights

April 23, 2023

MELBOURNE, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia needs to quickly create supportive green energy policies to compete with other jurisdictions, Fortescue Future Industries FMG.AX Chief Executive Mark Hutchinson said on Monday.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has been met by policy responses from a range of jurisdictions including Europe, Canada, the Gulf Sates and India.

"The Australian government can help to create a level playing field between fossil fuels and green energy...which helps realise Australia's competitive advantage in green energy production," Hutchinson told media and analysts on a quarterly production call.

