Australia monthly CPI unexpectedly soft at 3.4% y/y in Jan

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian consumer price inflation held at a two-year low in January, surprising analysts who had expected a tick higher with a subdued result that reinforced market expectations interest rates would not need to increase any further.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual pace of 3.4% in January, unchanged from December and under market forecasts of 3.6%.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose an annual 3.8%, down from 4.0% in December. The CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel ticked down to 4.1%, from 4.2%.

