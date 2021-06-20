Australia May retail sales edge up, lag expectations

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose less than expected in May, with a snap lockdown in the country's second most populous state of Victoria hurting demand, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Retail turnover rose 0.1% in May from a month earlier after jumping 1.1% in April, according to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Median forecasts of economists polled by Reuters had shown they expected a 0.5% increase.

Final results will be released on July 5.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

