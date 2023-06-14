News & Insights

Australia May employment jumps by 75,900, jobless rate at 3.6%

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

June 14, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australia employment blew past expectations in May while the jobless rate edged lower, data showed on Thursday, a strong report pointing to a still drum-tight labour market.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment rose by 75,900 in May from April, when they fell by a revised 4,000. Market forecasts had been for a rise of 15,000.

The jobless rate ticked lower to 3.6%, when analysts had expected a steady 3.7%.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

