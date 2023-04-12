Australia March employment jumps 53,000 in show of strength

April 12, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - Australia employment blew past expectations for a second month in March while the jobless rate held near 50-year lows, data showed on Thursday, a strong report pointing to a still drum-tight labour market.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment rose 53,000 in March from February, when they rebounded by a steep 63,600. Market forecasts had been for a rise of 20,000, following several months of seasonal volatility.

The jobless rate stayed at 3.5%, when analysts had looked for a nudge up to 3.6%. Hours worked dipped 0.2% in the month, though that followed a hefty 3.8% jump in February.

