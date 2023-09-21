News & Insights

Australia LNG union to accept industrial umpire terms in Chevron dispute-source

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

September 21, 2023 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose, Lewis Jackson, Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Australian union has agreed to accept the proposals of the industrial arbitrator to resolve disputes at Chevron's CVX.N two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, and will likely call off strikes, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose, Lewis Jackson and Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

