Australia LNG union to accept industrial umpire terms in Chevron dispute-source

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Australian union has agreed to accept the proposals of the industrial arbitrator to resolve disputes at Chevron's CVX.N two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, and will likely call off strikes, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

