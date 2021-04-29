Australia-listed Sezzle seeks U.S. IPO amid 'buy now, pay later' boom

Adds details from statement, background

April 30 (Reuters) - Australia-listed buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle Inc SZL.AX said on Friday it intends to pursue an initial public offering in the United States, aiming to cash in on a rapid expansion in the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BNPL firms have seen furious growth over the last year as more young people shop online and turn away from traditional means of credit to pay for purchases.

Australian BNPL bellwether Afterpay APT.AX said last week it was exploring a U.S. listing after North America became its biggest market, while Swedish payments firm Klarna is also widely rumoured to be considering a listing.

U.S.-based Sezzle said it intends to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The timing of the offering, number of shares to be offered, and the price have not yet been determined, it said.

