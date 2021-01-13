Australia lags booming offshore bond markets

MELBOURNE, January 13 (IFR) - The Australian bond market’s traditional slow start to the calendar year, a reflection of the long summer holiday period Down Under, has been exacerbated by the continuing absence of senior bank supply and competitive pricing outcomes available in booming markets offshore.

So far in 2021 there have been just three SSA Kangaroo sales: the European Investment Bank’s huge A$1.25bn (US$960m) 6.5-year climate awareness issue and two A$50m taps of the International Financial Corp February 2031s.

Beyond these, the only trade of note was the under-the-radar A$150m 10-year MTN print from the University of Melbourne.

Australia’s four major banks continue to steer clear of the senior market, both at home and abroad, following the introduction of the Term Funding Facility which now provides A$200bn of funding to local banks for three years at a fixed interest rate of just 0.1% (formerly 0.25%) until June 30 2021.

“Since the TFF was introduced last March there has been no real need for banks to access the senior market, so we won’t have any repeat of the January benchmark deals from one or two of the major banks we have seen in previous years,” according to a local syndication manager.

Given their still huge funding requirements, the manager would not be surprised to see one or more semi-government issues this month, while the federal government’s plans will become clearer when the Australian Office of Financial Management updates its borrowing programme on Friday.

Elsewhere SSAs are expected to focus on the attractive US dollar and European markets, which may also entice further major bank Tier 2 issuance following the National Australia Bank US$1.25bn Yankee 20-year bullet trade on January 5.

Corporates tend to be inactive and in pre-results blackouts before March, while new deals from the ABS sector, which is now dominated by non-bank lenders, require longer marketing periods and so typically don’t come on stream before February.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))