Australia June retail sales edge up 0.2%, miss forecasts

Australian retail sales edged higher in June but missed market forecasts for the first time in several months, in a sign soaring inflation and rising interest rates may be finally curbing consumer demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed retail sales rose 0.2% in June to a record A$34.3 billion ($23.99 billion), short of analyst forecasts of a 0.5% increase.

Sales were still up a strong 12.0% on a year earlier, but a chunk of that is due to rising prices rather than volumes.

