Australia July retail sales jump 1.3% in sign of strength

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales jumped past all expectations in July as shoppers spent big on clothing and food in a sign of consumer resilience, though some of the gains likely reflected higher prices.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed retail sales climbed 1.3% in July from the previous month to a record A$34.7 billion ($23.8 billion), well above analyst forecasts of a 0.3% increase and the strongest result in four months.

Sales were up a heady 16.5% on a year earlier, though some shops were shut last year due to coronavirus lockdowns.

($1 = 1.4584 Australian dollars)

