Australia jobs surge again in Dec, unemployment lowest since 2008

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian employment raced past expectations in December as the jobless rate fell to the lowest since 2008, resounding strength that should help the economy weather the current surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed employment jumped 64,800 in December, topping market forecasts of a 43,300 rise and adding to November's record jump of 366,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, from 4.6% in November, the lowest reading since August 2008 when the jobless rate bottomed out at 4.0%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

