Australia jobs fall unexpectedly in Oct, unemployment jumps

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian employment fell unexpectedly in October and the jobless rate jumped as coronavirus lockdowns continued to disrupt the labour market, though all signs point to a rapid recovery now that the economy is reopening.

Data on Thursday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed employment fell by 46,300 in October, when analysts had looked for a rise of 50,000.

The unemployment rate climbed to 5.2%, from 4.6%, well above the 4.8% forecast. The ABS noted the jobs survey was taken from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9 when restrictions in New South Wales were just being eased and Victoria state was still locked down.

