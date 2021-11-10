Australia jobs fall unexpectedly in Oct, unemployment jumps

Australian employment fell unexpectedly in October and the jobless rate jumped as coronavirus lockdowns continued to disrupt the labour market, though all signs point to a rapid recovery now that the economy is reopening.

Data on Thursday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed employment fell by 46,300 in October, when analysts had looked for a rise of 50,000.

The unemployment rate climbed to 5.2%, from 4.6%, well above the 4.8% forecast. The ABS noted the jobs survey was taken from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9 when restrictions in New South Wales were just being eased and Victoria state was still locked down.

