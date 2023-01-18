Australia jobs fall 14,600 in Dec, unemployment steady

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

January 18, 2023 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in December following an outsized gain the month before, while the jobless rate stayed near five-decade lows.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment fell 14,600 in December from November, when they surged by a revised 58,200, and missed forecasts for an increase of 22,500.

The jobless rate held at 3.5%, just above the recent 48-year trough of 3.4%, while the participation rate dipped to 66.6% from a record high.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.