Australia jobs fall 14,600 in Dec, unemployment steady

SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in December following an outsized gain the month before, while the jobless rate stayed near five-decade lows.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment fell 14,600 in December from November, when they surged by a revised 58,200, and missed forecasts for an increase of 22,500.

The jobless rate held at 3.5%, just above the recent 48-year trough of 3.4%, while the participation rate dipped to 66.6% from a record high.

