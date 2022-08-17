Australia jobless rate hits fresh 48-yr low, even as employment falls

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australia's unemployment rate fell to a fresh 48-year low in July even as jobs took their first drop this year, a mixed report that might hint at some cooling in the red-hot labour market.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, from 3.5% in June. That was under forecasts of 3.5% and the lowest rate since August 1974.

However, net employment surprised by falling 40,900 in July, missing forecasts of a 25,000 increase and the first drop since October last year. Complicating the picture, the number of unemployed also fell 20,200 and unexpectedly took the participation rate down to 66.4%, from 66.8%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

