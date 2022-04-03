Australia job advertisements rise 0.4% in March - ANZ

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements edged up in March to reach their highest since 2008, consolidating a huge jump in February and pointing to strong demand for labour and a likely further drop in unemployment ahead.

Monday's figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX showed total job ads rose 0.4% in March from February, when they surged 10.9%.

Ads were up 32.5% on a year earlier at 245,891 and more than 57% higher than February 2020, before the pandemic first struck.

"Labour demand is elevated and continuing to grow," said ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch. "These indicators point to further solid employment gains and upward pressure on wages growth."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is keeping interest rates at record lows in the hope of driving unemployment down under 4% and finally lifting wage growth after years of tepid gains.

The jobless rate has already surprised by falling to 4.0% in February, several months ahead of RBA forecasts, and looks certain to drop to 3-point-something for the first time since the early 1970s.

The central bank will hold its April policy meeting on Tuesday and could inch closer to an eventual tightening given the strength of the economy.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

