News & Insights

Australia job advertisements edge up 0.1% in December -ANZ and Indeed

REUTERS/Jason Reed

January 14, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements held mostly steady in December following a sharp fall the previous month, data showed on Monday, suggesting demand for workers remained strong overall even if the labour market was loosening a little.

Data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and employment website Indeed showed on job ads edged up 0.1% in December from November, when they fell by 5.1%.

Ads were down 14.9% from a year earlier, but remained 36.5% higher than pre-COVID levels.

Official data showed last week that job vacancies in Australia fell only slightly in the three months to end-November, adding to signs of resilience in the labour market even as interest rates have jumped 425 basis points to a 12-year high of 4.35%.

For the full year, job ads fell 15% in 2023, according to the data from ANZ and Indeed.

"The annual decline was relatively broad-based across occupations, with Job Ads down across 70% of occupational categories," said Callam Pickering, a senior economist at Indeed, adding the biggest decreases came from food preparation and service.

"Nevertheless, Job Ads in 80% of occupational categories are still above pre-pandemic levels."

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Australia's sharp inflation slowdown reinforces view RBA hike-cycle is over -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.