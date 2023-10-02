Australia job advertisements dip 0.1% in Sept - ANZ-Indeed

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements dipped just a fraction in September following a sharp rise the month before, suggesting some resilience in the labour market demand and particularly for doctors and teachers.

Tuesday's data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and employment website Indeed showed job ads fell 0.1% in September from August, when they rose 1.7%. Ads were down 8.2% from a year before, but remain 51% higher than pre-COVID levels.

ANZ noted that over the three months to September, gains in ads had been concentrated in education and healthcare, which helped offset weakness in tech and food preparation.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

