Australia job ads dip 0.5% in Sept, still high historically

SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements dipped slightly in September but remained at lofty levels that imply demand for labour remains strong and a further drop in unemployment is likely, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX showed total job ads fell 0.5% in September from August, when they rose 1.5%. Ads were up 17.7% on a year earlier at 242,138, still 56% above pre-pandemic levels.

The jobless rate is near five-decade lows at 3.5% having fallen sharply this year amid strong demand and a scarcity of suitable workers.

Government data out last week showed vacancies were just off record highs at 470,900, meaning there was almost one opening for every unemployed person.

This tightness in the labour market is one reason markets are wagering the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hike rates by 50 basis points to 2.85% later on Tuesday, the sixth increase in as many months. AU/INT

"The fact that job ads and other leading indicators of Australia's labour market are still so strong suggests the RBA may have to take the cash rate further into restrictive territory than we currently expect to slow demand growth," said ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch.

"As such, our expectation of solid employment growth pushing unemployment below 3% by early next year is unchanged."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

