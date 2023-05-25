News & Insights

HUM

Australia issues interim stop order for Humm's BNPL products

May 25, 2023 — 07:22 pm EDT

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Adds details on the interim stop order, Humm comment

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian fintech company Humm Group HUM.AX said on Friday its unit got an interim stop order from the country's corporate regulator restricting it from issuing buy-now-pay-later products to new customers.

The interim stop order relates to Australian Securities and Investments Commission's (ASIC) concerns regarding the target market determination for the company's buy-now-pay-later products, Humm said in a statement.

The company said it is complying with the requirements of the order, adding that it can continue to service existing customers to whom the product has already been provided.

Humm is Australia's third-largest BNPL provider with about 14% market share, according to IBIS World.

"Hummgroup is seeking to work closely with ASIC to urgently address the concerns raised in relation to the humm BNPL target market determination," the company said.

ASIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
