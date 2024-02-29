Australia invites China's Wang Yi to visit next month, SCMP reports

Adds comment from China ministry in last paragraph

BEIJING, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australia has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit in the later part of March for discussions spanning trade, security and more, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday citing sources.

Talks were expected to revolve around bilateral trade, Australia's AUKUS security alliance with the United States and Britain, a new science and technology agreement and Australian writer Yang Hengjun's sentencing, the report said.

Australia's foreign minister, Penny Wong, had issued a formal invitation to Wang, who is expected to spend a day in Canberra and another day in Sydney, SCMP said.

The visit would be Wang's first since 2017, and a few months following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China in November that helped ease tensions in bilateral relations.

A spokesperson for Australia's foreign ministry said: "Any visits by senior officials of foreign governments will be announced at the appropriate time."

China's foreign ministry does not have any information to offer at the moment about a visit, its spokesperson told reporters at a regular briefing.

(Reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing; Additional reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney, and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Himani Sarkar)

