Australia insurer Suncorp sees lower natural hazard costs for 2020/21

July 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd said on Wednesday it had set aside A$90 million to A$130 million ($62 million-$90 million) for natural hazard costs in 2020/21, much lower than last year, when bushfires ravaged large parts of the country.

Australia's second-largest insurer, which estimated A$820 million in natural hazard costs for 2019/20, also named Clive van Horen as chief executive of its banking unit.

