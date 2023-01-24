Australia inflation surges again in Q4, argues for more rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

January 24, 2023 — 07:40 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian inflation shot to a 33-year high last quarter as the cost of travel and electricity jumped, a shock result that adds to the case for the country's central bank to raise interest rates again at a policy meeting next week.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 1.9% in the December quarter, outpacing market forecasts of 1.6%.

The annual rate climbed to 7.8%, from 7.3%, the highest since 1990 and more than twice the pace of wages growth. For December alone, the CPI rose 8.4% compared to the same month a year ago, up from 7.3% in November.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose 1.7% in the December quarter, lifting the annual pace to 6.9% and well above forecasts of 6.5%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.