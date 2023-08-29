News & Insights

Australia inflation slows more than forecast to 4.9% in July

August 29, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Australian consumer price inflation rate slowed to a 17-month low in July, driven by falls in petrol and food, while a measure of core inflation also cooled, in a sign interest rates might not have to rise again.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.9% in the year to July, down from 5.4% the previous month and under market forecasts of 5.2%.

A closely watched measure of prices excluding volatile items and holiday travel slowed to 5.8%, from 6.1%.

