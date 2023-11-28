News & Insights

Australia inflation slows more than expected in Oct

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

November 28, 2023 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in October, while core inflation also edged down, a result that adds to the case against another rise in interest rates as soon as next week. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual pace of 4.9% in October, down from 5.6% in September and below market forecasts of 5.2%.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose an annual 5.3% in October. The CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel slowed to 5.1%, the lowest since April 2022.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.