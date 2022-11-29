Australia inflation slows in October in major surprise

November 29, 2022 — 07:30 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian inflation slowed in October as prices for fruit and vegetables fell sharply and holidays costs took a surprise dip, an unexpected turn that could mean interest rates will not have to rise as far as some feared.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.9% in the year to October, slowing from 7.3% in September.

That was shock to analysts who had looked for a rise to 7.4% or higher in October, and a possible hint that inflation might be peaking.

