Australia inflation holds at two-year low for three straight months

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - Australian consumer price inflation held at a two-year low in February, contrary to expectations for a slight uptick, in a result reinforcing market wagers that the next move in interest rates would be down.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 eased 10 ticks to $0.6525 and three-year bond futures YTTc1 bounced from earlier lows to be steady at 96.40, while markets continued to bet that any rate relief would likely start in August or September.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed its monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual pace of 3.4% in February, unchanged from January and under forecasts of 3.5%.

For the month, CPI rose 0.2%. The three-month annualised pace is 2.4%, within the central bank's target band of 2% to 3%.

However, a closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose an annual 3.9%, up slightly from 3.8% in January. Policymakers had forecast the gauge to fall to 3.6% by June.

Holiday travel and accommodation prices fell by a sharp 9.3% in February from a month earlier due to lower demand following the end of the school holiday period.

The February CPI report, which provided an update on more services in the first quarter of the year, showed rent inflation accelerated to 7.6% in February from 7.4% the previous month while insurance prices rose 8.4% from a year ago, speeding up from 8.2% in January.

