News & Insights

Australia inflation eases in Q1, likely past the peak

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

April 25, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian inflation eased from 33-year highs in the first quarter as the cost of living saw the smallest rise in more than a year, while core inflation dipped below forecasts suggesting less pressure for another hike in interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.4% in the March quarter, just above market forecasts of 1.3%.

The annual pace slowed to 7.0%, from 7.8%, again above forecasts of 6.9%. For March alone, the CPI rose 6.3% compared to the same month a year ago, down from 6.8% in February.

A closely watched measure of core inflation, the trimmed mean, rose 1.2% in the March quarter, nudging the annual pace down to 6.6% and under forecasts of 6.7%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.