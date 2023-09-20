Australia industrial umpire gives Chevron, LNG unions recommendations to end dispute

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australia's industrial umpire the Fair Work Commission (FWC) on Thursday made recommendations on pay and conditions for Chevron CVX.N and unions at its liquefied natural gas facilities to resolve their ongoing dispute.

"The parties are on the precipice of achieving historical first enterprise agreements for these Chevron LNG facilities in Western Australia," a recommendation by the FWC uploaded to its website on Thursday said.

The two sides will have until 9 a.m. Sydney time on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) to decide whether to accept the FWC's recommendations, the notice said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.