Australia in talks with U.S. to supply infant formula
June 1 (Reuters) - Australia is in talks with the United States to supply infant formula, an Australian government spokesperson said on Wednesday, after the apex U.S. health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage of baby food.
"The Australian government will continue to work with the Biden Administration to confirm regulatory arrangements and facilitate exports of infant formula," a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment said in an emailed statement.
Reuters reported earlier this week that several dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand have already submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to supply infant formula.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- GRAINS-U.S. grains fall on hopes stuck supply from Black Sea could start moving
- VEGOILS-Palm oil rises on crude oil rally, Indonesia export resumption caps gains
- Farmers allowed to pull land out of federal conserved contracts amid global food crisis -USDA