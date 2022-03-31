Australia imposes levy on oil industry to pay for abandoned oil field clean-up

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, April 1 (Reuters) - Australia has agreed to pay A$325 million ($244 million) for the first stage of clean-up at an abandoned oil field in the Timor Sea, and Parliament has passed legislation to slap a levy on oil producers to cover the cost, the government said on Friday.

The government has signed a A$325 million contract with Petrofac Facilities Management to disconnect the Northern Endeavour vessel from subsea equipment in the first phase of the clean-up, Resources Minister Keith Pitt said in a statement.

The Northern Endeavour is the giant floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Laminaria-Corallina oil fields that was abandoned when the fields' owner, Northern Oil & Gas Australia, collapsed in 2019.

The government stunned the oil industry in May when it proposed to make all offshore oil and gas producers cover the cost, estimated to be as high as A$1 billion, of removing facilities and cleaning up the area around the fields.

Parliament passed legislation late on Thursday to impose a temporary levy on the industry to recover the costs of removing all the facilities at the field and remediating the site.

"This delivers on the Australian government's commitment to ensuring Australian taxpayers aren't left footing the bill," Pitt said.

Global oil majors, led by Chevron Corp CVX.N, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Shell Plc SHEL.L, last year expressed strong opposition to paying for decommissioning a site they had nothing to do with.

Contractor Petrofac said on Friday it expects disconnection of the Northern Endeavour to take about 18 months.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.