Australia imposes levy on oil industry to pay for abandoned oil field clean-up

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Australia has agreed to pay A$325 million ($244 million) for the first stage of clean-up of an abandoned oil field in the Timor Sea, and Parliament has passed legislation to slap a levy on oil producers to cover the cost, the government said on Friday.

MELBOURNE, April 1 (Reuters) - Australia has agreed to pay A$325 million ($244 million) for the first stage of clean-up of an abandoned oil field in the Timor Sea, and Parliament has passed legislation to slap a levy on oil producers to cover the cost, the government said on Friday.

The government has signed a A$325 million contract with Petrofac Facilities Management to disconnect the Northern Endeavour platform from subsea equipment in the first phase of the clean-up, Resources Minister Keith Pitt said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters