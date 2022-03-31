Australia imposes levy on oil industry to pay for abandoned oil field clean-up

MELBOURNE, April 1 (Reuters) - Australia has agreed to pay A$325 million ($244 million) for the first stage of clean-up of an abandoned oil field in the Timor Sea, and Parliament has passed legislation to slap a levy on oil producers to cover the cost, the government said on Friday.

The government has signed a A$325 million contract with Petrofac Facilities Management to disconnect the Northern Endeavour platform from subsea equipment in the first phase of the clean-up, Resources Minister Keith Pitt said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler)

