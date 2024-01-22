Australia imposes cyber sanctions on Russian individual over Medibank breach

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australia has imposed cyber sanctions on a Russian individual for his role in the breach at Medibank MPL.AX, the first use of the country's autonomous cyber sanctions framework, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.

The Australian government has placed a targeted financial sanction and a travel ban on Aleksandr Ermakov, Wong said.

Medibank in 2022 disclosed that a hacker stole the personal information of 9.7 million current and former customers and released the data on the dark web in one of Australia's biggest data thefts.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.