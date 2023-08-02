News & Insights

Australia hopeful China barley dispute to be resolved within days

August 02, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Wednesday he was hopeful a dispute with China over tariffs on Australian barley will be resolved within days.

"As you know, we suspended our World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute on the basis that the Chinese would do a quick review of the tariff regime in respect of barley," Farrell said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC.

"That runs out next week, so I'm hopeful that within the next few days we'll get a positive decision by the Chinese."

In 2020, China imposed combined duties of 80.5% on Australian barley for five years, prompting Australia to launch a formal appeal to the WTO, which later set up a dispute settlement panel.

Australia on April 11 agreed to suspend the case for three months after Beijing said it would hasten its review on tariffs.

Last month China asked for a one month extension. The revised deadline expires on August 11.

