Australia home prices rise in April for second consecutive month

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices rose for a second straight month in April, data showed, in a further signal that the nation's property market may have hit a floor ahead of a central bank rate decision on Tuesday.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic released on Monday showed prices nationally rose 0.5% in April from March, when values were up 0.6%, indicating Australian home prices may have bottomed out after slumping 9.1% from May 2022 to February.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said prices were "stabilising or rising" across most parts of Australia.

Sydney, the capital of Australia's most populous state New South Wales, led the way in April, with prices rising 3.1%, while in the capital of Victoria state, Melbourne, they ticked up 0.1%, according to the data.

Adding to improved prospects for the housing market, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is tipped to hold its interest rate unchanged on Tuesday for a second straight monthly meeting, a Reuters poll of economists showed last week.

More than 75% of economists polled in the survey said the RBA would keep its tightening campaign paused after hiking rates by 350 basis points since last May to curb red-hot inflation.

While the annual inflation rate eased from 7.8% to 7% in the March quarter, it was still well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 3%. The RBA could consider raising rates again in coming months if elevated inflation persisted, according to economists.

Even so, Lawless said as interest rates looked more stable there was a good chance consumer sentiment would improve, boosting housing purchases and sales.

"Other indicators are confirming the positive shift," he said. "Auction clearance rates are holding slightly above the long-run average, sentiment has lifted and home sales are trending around the previous five-year average."

