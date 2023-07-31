News & Insights

US Markets
D

Australia home prices rise 5th straight month but pace slowing -CoreLogic

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

July 31, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australia's home prices rose for a fifth straight month in July, according to property consultant CoreLogic, although the monthly gain slowed as an increase in new listings offered more options to buyers, taking heat out of the market.

CoreLogic figures on Tuesday showed prices nationally rose 0.7% in July from June, slowing from a jump of 1.1% in the earlier month. Since finding a floor in February, national prices have risen 4.1%, following a 9.1% decline from their peak in April last year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has jacked up interest rates by a whopping 400 basis points since May last year to tame inflation, but housing prices found a bottom earlier than expected due to short supply and surging migration levels.

The burden on mortgage holders could increase further this week, with a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters expecting the RBA to hike by another quarter-point on Tuesday. Futures, however, show expectations of a pause. 0#RBAWATCH

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said sellers were becoming more active at a time that is normally seasonally subdued, with new listings added in Australia's main cities in July lifting by 3.9% over the previous month.

Listings in Sydney jumped 9.9% from a year ago and were 18% higher than the average for the previous five years.

"If we do see the volume of listings increase further, which is likely as we approach spring, that could take some further heat out of the market unless that is offset by a more substantial lift in active buyers," said Lawless.

So far, it seems demand is keeping up with the increased flow of new listings, said Lawless, adding that more home owners could be picking current market conditions as a good time to sell rather than waiting until later.

Separate data from PropTrack also out on Tuesday was more upbeat, with national prices returning to positive annual growth in July and just 1.4% lower than their peak last year.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D
E
M

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.