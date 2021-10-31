Australia home prices keep climbing in October, new listings surge

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices kept climbing in October, with median values in Sydney having risen by a quarter in the past year, although a rush of new listings and tighter rules on lending could take some steam out of the market.

Data from property consultant CoreLogic on Monday showed national home prices rose 1.5% in October, matching September's gain. Values nationally were up a steep 21.6% on last year, the fastest pace since 1989, while regional prices climbed 24% amid a pandemic-driven shift out into the country.

Sydney prices added 1.5% in the month to be up 25% for the year, with median values at A$1.01 million ($758,914). Melbourne was up 16% from a year ago, Brisbane 22% and Perth 16%.

The boom has been a windfall for household wallets and consumer confidence. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates household wealth surged a record A$735 billion in the June quarter alone, driven mainly by property.

Price growth is far outstripping wages, however, forcing would-be buyers to borrow ever more and alarming regulators, who announced a modest tightening of lending standards last month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has so far resisted pressure to raise interest rates to restrain the market, arguing it would only slow the economy and cost jobs.

But the central bank holds its November policy meeting on Tuesday and speculation is intense it will temper its stimulus stance, perhaps by dropping a commitment to keeping bond yields at 0.1%.

The easing of coronavirus lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne has seen a surge of 47,040 in new listings in the past month, said CoreLogic. That was almost 23% higher than October last year and 47% above their recent lows.

"Combining these factors with the subtle tightening of credit assessments set for November 1, and it's highly likely the housing market will continue to gradually lose momentum," said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

